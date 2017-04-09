BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez board has discussed external candidates who could replace Rosenfeld-WSJ,citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2nRuunL
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.