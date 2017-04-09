版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources

April 9 (Reuters) -

* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources

* Mondelez board has discussed external candidates who could replace Rosenfeld-WSJ,citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2nRuunL
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐