BRIEF-Mondelez reaffirms 2017, 2018 adjusted operating income margin targets

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Mondelez:
* Reaffirms 2017 and 2018 adjusted operating income(1) margin targets
* Launching new well-being power brand, véa, in savory cracker segment to drive incremental growth
* Provided an estimate for 2017 free cash flow of approximately $2 billion
* "company is focusing on making its brands accessible to consumers whenever and wherever they shop"
* "improving its presence in high-growth channels like ecommerce, discounters, convenience stores and traditional trade"
* Véa will be available across grocery, club stores, convenience stores and ecommerce channels in U.S. and Canada as of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett