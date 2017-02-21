BRIEF-Mondelez sees free cash flow of about $2.8 bln in 2018 - CAGNY conference

Feb 21 Mondelez

* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference

* Expects to reduce capex as percent of revenue to about 4.5 percent in 2017, and about 4 percent in 2018- CAGNY

* Working to build an ecommerce snacks business, targeting at least $1 billion in revenue by 2020- CAGNY Further company coverage: