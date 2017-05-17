版本:
BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr

May 17 Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
