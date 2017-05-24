版本:
BRIEF-Moneta appoints new Co-CEO and chief geologist

May 24 Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc:

* Moneta appoints new Co-CEO and chief geologist

* Says ‍announces appointment of Gary O'connor as Co-CEO & chief geologist and director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
