版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

March 28 Moneygram International Inc

* Moneygram and ant financial announce expiration of hart-scott-rodino waiting period

* Both parties continue to expect transaction to close in second half of 2017.

* Transaction is not subject to any non-U.S. Anti-Trust approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐