BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Moneygram International Inc
* Moneygram and ant financial announce expiration of hart-scott-rodino waiting period
* Both parties continue to expect transaction to close in second half of 2017.
* Transaction is not subject to any non-U.S. Anti-Trust approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation