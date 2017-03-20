版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"

March 20 Moneygram International Inc:

* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"

* Moneygram International Inc - Moneygram remains subject to merger agreement with Ant Financial

* Moneygram International - board of directors determined to recommend that Moneygram stockholders approve merger agreement with Ant Financial

* Moneygram says board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger agreement with Ant Financial,

* Moneygram International says board of directors is not making any recommendation with respect to Euronet proposal

* Moneygram International says there can be no assurance that board will ultimately determine that Euronet proposal is a company superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐