BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
March 14 Moneygram International Inc
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram - Will carefully review and consider proposal to determine course of action
* Has not changed its recommendation in support of merger agreement with Ant Financial
* Moneygram - Remains subject to terms of definitive merger agreement with Ant Financial and Moneygram's board
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes