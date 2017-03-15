BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide

March 14 Moneygram International Inc

* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide

* Moneygram - Will carefully review and consider proposal to determine course of action

* Has not changed its recommendation in support of merger agreement with Ant Financial

* Moneygram - Remains subject to terms of definitive merger agreement with Ant Financial and Moneygram's board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: