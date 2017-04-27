版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-MoneyGram Executive Chairman Pamela Patsley's 2016 total compensation $3.3 mln vs $10.9 mln

April 27 MoneyGram International Inc

* MoneyGram International Inc's executive chairman Pamela Patsley's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 million versus $10.9 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
