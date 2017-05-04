BRIEF-Moneygram International Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 4 Moneygram International Inc
* Moneygram International reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $386.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $386.5
million
* Moneygram - Q1 money transfer revenue $341.7 million,
representing decrease of 1% on reported basis and increase of 1%
on constant currency from last year
* Moneygram - Q1 digital money transfer revenue grew 13% on
a reported basis over prior year, and represented 15% of total
money transfer revenue
* Moneygram - Q1 total revenue of $386.1 million was flat on
a reported basis and increased 1% on a constant currency basis
as compared to Q1 2016
* Moneygram - co and ant financial continue to expect
transaction will close in second half of 2017
