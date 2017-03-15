版本:
BRIEF-Moneygram International Q4 adj EPS $0.20

March 15 Moneygram International Inc

* Moneygram International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Qtrly digital money transfer revenue grew 16% over prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $416.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
