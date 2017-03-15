BRIEF-Moneygram International Q4 adj EPS $0.20

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Moneygram International Inc
* Moneygram International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Qtrly digital money transfer revenue grew 16% over prior year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $416.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.3 million
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.