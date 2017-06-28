版本:
BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Miami, Florida MSA

June 28 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the Miami, Florida MSA

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - deal for ‍$38.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
