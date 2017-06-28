BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Miami, Florida MSA

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the Miami, Florida MSA
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - deal for $38.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space