BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate makes new acquisition in Michigan

April 5 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Grand Rapids, Michigan MSA

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - deal for purchase price of $32,120,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
