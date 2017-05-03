版本:
BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate reports

May 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO per diluted share $0.17

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - Qtrly rental revenue $ 23.6 million versus $ 19.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
