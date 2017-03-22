BRIEF-Monogram Residential on March 17, Circuit court issued order granting co's motion for summary judgment with respect to start, end of measurement period

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Monogram Residential Trust Inc :
* Monogram Residential - on march 17, circuit court issued order granting co's motion for summary judgment with respect to start, end of measurement period
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states measurement period in connection with listing began on January 2, 2017 and ended on February 13, 2017
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states on expiration date, all shares of series a preferred stock ceased to be outstanding - sec filing
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order confirms correctness of prior determination made by board with respect to timing of measurement period Source text (bit.ly/2o61clL) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.