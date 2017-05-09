BRIEF-Monogram Residential Trust announces Q1 revenue $73.3 million

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - Qtrly core FFO per share $0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust -For 35 same store communities, company's proportionate share of Q1 2017 same store noi decreased 0.3%, compared to Q1 of 2016
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc says for full year 2017, company reaffirms its same store growth outlook and earnings guidance ranges
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.