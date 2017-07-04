FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 下午5点40分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

2 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's board of directors

* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS

* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Greystar

* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram will not pay any dividends through close of transaction

* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0 billion in debt financing for deal

* Company does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter

* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below