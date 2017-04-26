BRIEF-Monolithic Power Systems Q1 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $100.4 mln

April 26 Monolithic Power Systems Inc:

* Monolithic power systems announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $100.4 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $109 million to $113 million

* Monolithic Power Systems Inc sees Q2 GAAP gross margin between 54.1% and 55.1 pct; sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin between 55.0% and 56.0 pct