BRIEF-Monolithic Power Systems Q1 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $100.4 mln

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Monolithic Power Systems Inc:
* Monolithic power systems announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $100.4 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $109 million to $113 million
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc sees Q2 GAAP gross margin between 54.1% and 55.1 pct; sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin between 55.0% and 56.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: