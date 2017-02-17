BRIEF-Monotype Imaging reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Feb 17 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc-

* Monotype announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for quarter was $52.6 million, an increase of 4%, year over year

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 revenue $51.5-$55.5 million

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 gaap share between loss of $0.03 and profit of $0.01

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per diluted share $0.09-$0.13

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 revenue $229.0-$237.0 million

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share $0.04-$0.12

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share $0.54-$0.62

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 pro forma revenue $52.9-$56.9 million

* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 pro forma revenue $232.3-$240.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $55.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $56.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $56.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $234.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S