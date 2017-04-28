BRIEF-Monotype Q1 loss per share $0.03

April 28 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* Monotype announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - revenue for quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5%, year over year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $53.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $54.0 million -$58.0 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per diluted share $0.08-$0.12

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per diluted share in range of loss of$0.04per share - profit of $0.00per share

* Sees 2017 revenue of $229.0 million-$237.0 million

* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.04-$0.12

* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.54-$0.62

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $232.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S