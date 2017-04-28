BRIEF-Monotype Q1 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:
* Monotype announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - revenue for quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5%, year over year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $53.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $54.0 million -$58.0 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per diluted share $0.08-$0.12
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per diluted share in range of loss of$0.04per share - profit of $0.00per share
* Sees 2017 revenue of $229.0 million-$237.0 million
* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.04-$0.12
* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.54-$0.62
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $232.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes