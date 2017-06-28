版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO

June 28 Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and chief executive officer

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Ponton will succeed John Van Heel, who has decided not to renew his long-term contract when it expires on October 1, 2017

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - John Van Heel will continue as CEO until end of contract on October 1,then act as an advisor to company through March 2018

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Gross, prior executive chairman, to retire from board and company

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Mellor elected independent chairman of board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐