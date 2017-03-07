BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results

March 8 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results

* Monroe Capital Corp qtrly net investment income of $0.32 per share

* Monroe Capital Corp - qtrly adjusted net investment income of $5.8 million, or $0.35 per share

* Qtrly net asset value of $240.9 million, or $14.52 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: