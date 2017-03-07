BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Monroe Capital Corp
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
* Monroe Capital Corp qtrly net investment income of $0.32 per share
* Monroe Capital Corp - qtrly adjusted net investment income of $5.8 million, or $0.35 per share
* Qtrly net asset value of $240.9 million, or $14.52 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock