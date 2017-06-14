版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares

June 14 Monroe Capital Corp:

* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
