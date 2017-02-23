版本:
BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp expands credit facility to $200 mln

Feb 23 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million

* Monroe capital corp - current loan commitments on its syndicated credit facility led by ing capital llc have increased by $40 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
