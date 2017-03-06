版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility

March 6 Monroe Capital Corp:

* Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility to support the growth of DRB Financial Solutions LLC and Echelon Medical Capital LLC

* Monroe Capital Corp - credit facility also supports continued growth of its affiliated company us claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐