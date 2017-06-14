版本:
BRIEF-Monsanto and Atomwise collaborate to discover new crop protection options using AI technology

June 14 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto and Atomwise collaborate to discover new crop protection options using artificial intelligence technology

* ‍Monsanto-co, Atomwise formed research collaboration to increase speed of discovering & developing new crop protection products using artificial intelligence​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
