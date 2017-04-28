版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto deal hasn't affected Bayer business - Bayer CEO

April 28 Bayer AG CEO at AGM

* Says Monsanto takeover has so far not had any visible effect on the development of our business Further company coverage:
