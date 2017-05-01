BRIEF-Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Climate Corporation
* Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business
* Climate Corporation says John Deere also announced today their termination of Digital Ag Connectivity agreement with Climate Corporation
* Announces Monsanto's termination of their agreement with Deere & Co for acquisition of Precision Planting LLC equipment business
* Termination of Digital Ag Connectivity deal to have no impact on existing climate fieldview customers who currently use John Deere's wireless data server technology
* Intends to sell precision planting equipment business, has spoken with several third parties that have expressed interest in purchasing it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668