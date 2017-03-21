版本:
BRIEF-Monsanto unit, Koch Agronomic Services announces deal to give data insights to farmers

March 21 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto unit Climate Corp and Koch Agronomic Services announce research agreement to provide data insights for farmers

* Climate Corp says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
