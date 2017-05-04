BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Monster Beverage Corp:
* Monster Beverage reports 2017 first quarter financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net sales for 2017 Q1 increased 9.1 percent to $742.1
million from $680.2 million in same period last year
* Gross sales for 2017 Q1 increased 8.8 percent to $845.5
million from $777.5 million in same period last year
* Monster Beverage-estimates distributor termination
expenses in q1 of $19.9 million reduced reported earnings by
approximately $0.02 per share, after tax
* Q1 revenue view $742.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: