BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q4 earnings per share $0.30

March 1 Monster Beverage Corp:

* Q4 net sales rise 16.8 percent to $753.8 million

* Monster Beverage Corp - on Feb 28, 2017, board authorized new repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500.0 million of outstanding common stock

* Monster Beverage reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $722.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
