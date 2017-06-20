版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-MONSTER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTICE OF BID PRICE DEFICIENCY

June 20 Monster Digital Inc

* MONSTER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTICE OF BID PRICE DEFICIENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
