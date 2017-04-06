版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Monster Digital enters into new customer relationship with ZUMM

April 6 Monster Digital Inc-

* Monster Digital Inc says new customer relationship with ZUMM everything for android Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
