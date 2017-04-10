版本:
BRIEF-Monster Digital partners with Curve Distribution to expand into Canada

April 10 Monster Digital Inc:

* Monster Digital announces expansion into Canada

* Exclusive partnership with Curve Distribution to distribute Monster Digital products in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
