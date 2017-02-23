版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Montana Exploration Corp announces US$20 mln strategic development agreement for company's Montana oil and gas prospects

Feb 23 Montana Exploration Corp:

* Montana Exploration Corp announces US$20 million strategic development agreement for the company's Montana oil and gas prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
