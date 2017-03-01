版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Monument reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

March 1 Monument Mining Ltd:

* Monument reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Monument Mining Ltd says in Q2 2017 2,888oz of gold produced compared to 5,050oz of gold produced in q2 fiscal 2016

* Monument Mining -for three months ended December 31, 2016, gold sales generated $4.64 million compared to $5.68 million in corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐