2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Mood Media announces sale of BIS to Econocom

May 2 Econocom Group Sa

* Mood Media Corporation announces sale of bis to econocom

* Mood Media Corp - agreement to sell bis to econocom for $20.2 million in cash less escrow and fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
