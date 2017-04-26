版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving its subsidiary Muzak LLC

April 26 Mood Media Corp

* Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving its subsidiary muzak llc

* Mood media corp- appeals court issued decision regarding suit by soundexchange against muzak alleging underpayment by muzak of certain royalties

* Mood media - appeals court reversed ruling of lower court and held that certain transmissions by muzak may be ineligible for such lower royalty rate

* Mood media corp- company continues to assess potential impact of decision of appeals court on business and operations of company

* Mood media corp - soundexchange had claimed damages against muzak ; amount could exceed $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐