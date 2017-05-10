BRIEF-Mood Media reports Q1 total revenues $110.2 million

May 10 Mood Media Corp

* Mood Media reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results achieving revenues of $110.2 million and adjusted ebitda of $20.6 million

* Monthly churn rate was 1.2% in Q1 of 2017 compared with 1.1% in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Arpu in Q1 was $40.15, a reduction of 4.0% relative to prior year

* Ongoing in 2017, co expects free cash flow to be positive and adjusted EBITDA to be stable relative to 2016

* Q1 total revenues as reported $110.2 million versus $111.3 million as reported for Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: