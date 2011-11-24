版本:
CORRECTED - BRIEF-Moody's affirms First Republic Bank's B3/E+ rtgs

(Corrects to show that Moody's places outlook negative on First Republic Bank (FRB) in Moscow, Russia, and not First Republic Bank (FRC.N) of San Francisco, California)

Nov 24 First Republic Bank (FRB)

*Moody's affirms First Republic Bank's B3/E+ ratings; outlook negative

