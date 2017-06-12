版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Corp enters into a loan agreement

June 12 Moody's Corp:

* Moody's Corp says on June 6, 2017 co entered into a loan agreement

* Moody's Corp says term loan credit agreement provides for a $500 million term loan facility, maturing on June 6, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2sgNt19) Further company coverage:
