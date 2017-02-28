BRIEF-Moody's Corp prices senior unsecured notes offering

Feb 28 Moody's Corp

* Moody's Corporation prices senior unsecured notes offering

* Moody's Corp says priced an underwritten public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Moody's Corp says offering consisting of $500 million principal amount of 2.75% notes due 2021 and $300 million principal amount of floating rate notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: