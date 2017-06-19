版本:
BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks

June 19 Moody's:

* Moody's takes action on Australian banks

* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates

* Moody's - Downgrade of Australian banks reflect elevated risks in household sector which heighten sensitivity of banks credit profiles to adverse shock

* Moody's- long-term ratings of Australia's four major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, their BCAs downgraded to a2 from a1 Source text : bit.ly/2rM6N23 Further company coverage:
