BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Moody's:
* Moody's takes action on Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
* Moody's - Downgrade of Australian banks reflect elevated risks in household sector which heighten sensitivity of banks credit profiles to adverse shock
* Moody's- long-term ratings of Australia's four major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, their BCAs downgraded to a2 from a1 Source text : bit.ly/2rM6N23 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.