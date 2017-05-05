BRIEF-Moody's Q1 earnings per share $1.78

May 5 Moody's Corp
* Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2017
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.46 to $5.61
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share $1.78
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $975.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 operating margin guidance approximately 43%
* Sees revenue increase in mid-single-digit percent range
for 2017
* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $100 million
in 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $918.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
