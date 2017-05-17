BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Moody's :
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Increasing household leverage and low wage growth, are increasing Australia's major banks' sensitivity to external shocks
* On Australian banks, expects profit growth to moderate, as well as the potential for rising credit costs and slower credit growth
* Australian budget in may includes number of initiatives that, if implemented, will place incremental pressure on banks' profit growth
* Major Australian banks well positioned to meet net stable funding ratio set by australian prudential regulation authority coming into effect on Jan 1 Source text : bit.ly/2pV8BoE
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.