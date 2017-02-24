版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive

Feb 24 Moody's:

* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive

* Moody's - Expect that Bharti's profitability will remain under pressure

* Moody's - Mobile market in India remains intensely competitive following Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's launch in September 2016

* Moody's on India telecom sector - Expect intense price competition to persist over the next few quarters

