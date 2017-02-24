BRIEF-Moody's says Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 24 Moody's:
* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
* Moody's - Expect that Bharti's profitability will remain under pressure
* Moody's - Mobile market in India remains intensely competitive following Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's launch in September 2016
* Moody's on India telecom sector - Expect intense price competition to persist over the next few quarters
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program