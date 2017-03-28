版本:
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Moody's says confirms Toshiba Corp's ratings outlook negative

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's confirms Toshiba Corp's ratings; outlook negative

* Moody's - Toshiba's potential filings for Chapter 11 by Westinghouse, if materializes, would be credit positive Source text - bit.ly/2mLhPao Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
