BRIEF-Moody's says confirms Toshiba Corp's ratings outlook negative

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's confirms Toshiba Corp's ratings; outlook negative
* Moody's - Toshiba's potential filings for Chapter 11 by Westinghouse, if materializes, would be credit positive Source text - bit.ly/2mLhPao Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03