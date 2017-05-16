BRIEF-Moody's says recent Odebrecht scandal will have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries

May 16 Odebrecht SA:

* Moody's: recent scandals highlight corruption as a sovereign credit challenge across latin america, and could prompt reform

* Moody's- if reforms lead to improving scores on corruption indicators & strengthening institutions, they would address a key sovereign credit challenge across latin america

* Moody's says "Moody's notes that most latin american sovereigns have relatively weak scores on global governance indicators related to corruption"

* Moody's -recent Odebrecht scandal will also have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries