版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says recent Odebrecht scandal will have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries

May 16 Odebrecht SA:

* Moody's: recent scandals highlight corruption as a sovereign credit challenge across latin america, and could prompt reform

* Moody's- if reforms lead to improving scores on corruption indicators & strengthening institutions, they would address a key sovereign credit challenge across latin america

* Moody's says "Moody's notes that most latin american sovereigns have relatively weak scores on global governance indicators related to corruption"

* Moody's -recent Odebrecht scandal will also have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐