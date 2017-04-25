版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Switzerland's strong economy, institutions, high borrower creditworthiness, to continue to mitigate credit risks to consumer securitisations

April 25 Moody's:

* Moody's says Switzerland's strong economy and institutions, high borrower creditworthiness, to continue to mitigate credit risks to consumer securitisations

* Moody's - wider weaknesses for consumer deals in Switzerland include high level of household indebtedness, credit negative consumer deal characteristics

* Moody's says expects the performance of future securitisation deals whose collateral pools contain Swiss assets to be strong Source text for Eikon:
