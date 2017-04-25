BRIEF-Moody's says Switzerland's strong economy, institutions, high borrower creditworthiness, to continue to mitigate credit risks to consumer securitisations

DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
April 25 Moody's:
* Moody's says Switzerland's strong economy and institutions, high borrower creditworthiness, to continue to mitigate credit risks to consumer securitisations
* Moody's - wider weaknesses for consumer deals in Switzerland include high level of household indebtedness, credit negative consumer deal characteristics
* Moody's says expects the performance of future securitisation deals whose collateral pools contain Swiss assets to be strong Source text for Eikon:
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).
LONDON, May 24 Britain's biotech sector boasts the strongest new drug pipeline in Europe but industry leaders say it needs continued access to global talent, funding and regulatory clarity to thrive in the future - all of which could be jeopardised by Brexit.