BRIEF-Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Moody's:
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
* Higher dependence on asset management revenues will increase UK insurers' exposure to tough conditions in the asset management industry,
* Believes insurers and fund managers in UK are increasingly competing for same pool of assets and leading to cost convergence in some cases Source bit.ly/2nI0dft
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm