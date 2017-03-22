版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise

March 22 Moody's:

* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise

* Higher dependence on asset management revenues will increase UK insurers' exposure to tough conditions in the asset management industry,

* Believes insurers and fund managers in UK are increasingly competing for same pool of assets and leading to cost convergence in some cases Source bit.ly/2nI0dft
